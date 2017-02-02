It’s too early to make Nnamani APC S’East leader – Moghalu

National Auditor of the All Progressives Congress, Chief George Muoghalu, on Wednesday has said former Senate President Ken Nnamani cannot be the leader of the All Progressives Congress in the South east.

Imo State governor, Rochas Okorocha had relinquished the position and named Nnamani the leader shortly after he defected to the APC.

Moghalu said handing over the party’s leadership to a new entrant could destabilize the party.

Muoghalu said, “You see, one thing about leadership which I have said time and time over is that a leader isn’t appointed. You can elect a chairman; you can elect a secretary, a governor or a president. A leader evolves from among the people.

“It is your activities; it is your relationship and the level of communication you have with the people that determine your leadership. It is not by appointment and I believe everyone understands that.

“You don’t appoint a leader, you don’t elect a leader except in a case where you have the constitutional provision but in a situation where you are talking about the South-East as a people, leadership will always evolve from among the people and among those who are leaders in their own rights.

“The Dr. Ogbonnaya Onus, the Dr. Chris Ngiges, these are leaders that have earned their status and there was no day we conducted an election to say that we elected Dr. Onu as leader or Dr. Chris Ngige as our leader, they evolved. I am also a leader by every structure of imagination but it has to evolve from among the people.”

Moghalu also said his chance of becoming the APC governorship candidate in Anambra State was bright.

He said, “I am going to release an official manifesto, an official programme of what I am going to come with for the average Anambra man.

“Loyalty must have reward. Commitment must have reward. Dedication must have reward. So, the party itself knows the people who took risk, people who were called names.

“I am convinced like most of us are convinced that the party will reward loyalty at the appropriate time.”

