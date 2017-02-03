Economic Recovery Plan to be launched in February – FG

The Ministry of Budget and National Planning has said the National Economic Recovery Growth Plan will be ready before the end of February.

Akpandem James, the Media Adviser to the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

He said the plan will be formally launched by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said the Federal Government will brainstorm with economic experts from the private sector before finalising its development process.

It said, “This is expected to enrich the Plan development process.

“The Forum, scheduled for noon of Monday, February 6, 2017, is expected to be chaired by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

“The NERGP is a follow-up to the Strategic Implementation Plan (SIP) which was a short term economic plan to drive the implementation of the 2016 Budget.

“In the SIP, government promised that it would deliver a more comprehensive economic recovery and growth Plan subsequently.”

He said the plan aims at repositioning the economy.

It said, “It is principally targeted at getting the economy out of recession, getting people back to work and moving the country from a consuming nation to a producing nation.

“It also aims at providing an environment for ease of doing business and creating jobs, among others.

“Implementation of the plan will be driven by strong political will and strong collaboration between the public and private sectors especially in the areas of Agriculture, Manufacturing, Solid Minerals, Services and Infrastructure.”

He said 12 of the 59 strategies have been prioritised based on their importance to the success of the plan.

