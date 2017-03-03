The Economist is right, Buhari needs to stay away

The Economist decided to come for our President today and honestly, who can disagree with them? The missive ends with the statement “perhaps the best thing for the country right now might simply be for Mr Buhari to take a long convalescence before returning”, and, again, who is going to disagree? Apart from maybe Buhari’s media aides who will either come out and insist again that Osinbajo and Buhari are “one” or attack The Economist for what they will undoubtedly call a conspiracy against Buhari.

But seriously, our VP is more progressive than the President. He is certainly more open in his communication with the Nigerian people. He has no media aides who make statements that embarrass themselves and the country at every turn. He doesn’t make sexist and parochial statements about women belonging in kitchens or mythical “other rooms.”

Or at least he doesn’t have such aides yet, and hasn’t made such statements yet.

So, until he does, and until he proves himself to be just as bad as Buhari in any way, maybe the President really should just stay away and let the Veep continue steering the ship. Once he’s done receiving treatment and he’s back to full strength, maybe he can take another holiday to some other country and just have fun and relax while Yemi Osinbajo continues trying to get the country back on course.

Aisha Buhari, can of course, continue to slay as she pleases.