ECOWAS gives Jammeh till noon, suspends military actions

ECOWAS has given former President of Gambia, Yahya Jammeh one last chance to leave Banjul.

West African troops who have already crossed the border were ordered to halt till noon on Friday when Jammeh’s deadline elapses.

“We think that up until the last minute there is still a solution through dialogue,” said Marcel de Souza, head of the ECOWAS commission.

ECOWAS will send a team led by Guinea’s president, Alpha Conde, and including the presidents of Liberia and Mauritania to Banjul on Friday, de Souza said.

There was no resistance by Gambian troops at the border when the West African soldiers entered Thursday.

”Troops in Farafenni refused to fight. They opened border for ECOWAS troops to enter freely. No loss of lives down that end”, a source monitoring the operation said.

Gambian President, Adama Barrow was sworn in by the President of the Gambian bar Association at the Gambian Embassy in Senegal on Thursday.

“This is a day no Gambian will ever forget.

“Our national flag will now fly high among the most democratic nations of the world,” Barrow said.

