ECOWAS troops enter Gambia ahead of Adama Barrow’s arrival

ECOWAS troops have entered The Gambia to secure the tiny West African country ahead of President Adama Barrow’s arrival.

This is after former President Yahya Jammeh agreed to step aside and travelled to Guinea where he would settle down with his family.

A Senegalese General leading the troops said the army entered Gambia to “control strategic points to ensure the safety of the population and facilitate… Barrow’s assumption of his role.”

Marcel Alain de Souza, a top official with the Economic Community Of West African States (ECOWAS) said some pro-Jammeh elements had opened fire while the troops were crossing the border.

“They were neutralised,” he said in a statement, without elaborating. De Souza said the country “could not be left open” for long, however, and that Barrow must be in place “as soon as possible”.

“A country must have a government, but the security conditions required the troops we have sent to secure Banjul and other towns,” he said.

