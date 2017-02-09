ECOWAS troops to stay in Gambia for 3 additional months

West African troops will stay in Gambia for three more months as President Adama Barrow continues reforms in the army.

In a statement released by Barrow’s office on Wednesday, it said the troops has its mandate extended by three months.

The troops had entered Gambia after former President Yahya Jammeh refused to leave power despite losing the Presidential election.

Jammeh later agreed to leave on January 21 after negotiations.

Some sections of the army had been responsible for extra judicial killings under the command of Jammeh.

The statement from Barrow’s office said the powers of the army will be limited.

