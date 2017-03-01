Editor’s Note: Introducing #BeBoldForChange, a special citizenship series celebrating women all month on YNaija.com

Today we launch the YNaija.com #BeBoldForChange series – a special collection of stories inspired by this year’s theme for International Women’s Day, celebrating bravery in Nigerian women and the different ways in which it is expressed.

The series will run every other day, throughout the month of March, and is part of YNaija’s citizenship series. The idea behind the citizenship series was born out of a larger goal here at YNaija.com, to shine a light on the stories people don’t hear from across the country.

We kicked this off in September 2016 with our ‘We Survived Boko Haram’ series, following this the month after with our ‘Blood Money’ special, which saw a series of pieces, telling the stories of people from the Niger Delta region.

In January, our #InnovationSeries celebrated the enterprise and creativity of young people in Nigeria today, and last month saw us focus on citizens living with the fallout of the current herdsmen-related conflicts that continue to threaten the lives and property of so many.

The series will feature a number of pieces, wide in range of emotion, theme and geography, from personal essays, to profiles of deeply misunderstood women by close friends, to stories uncovered from across the country by our reporter.

We invite you to join us.

Lekan Olanrewaju

Editor,

Y!/YNaija.com