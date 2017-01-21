EFCC, APC, Fayemi behind protest against Fayose – Aide

Special Adviser to the governor of Ekiti State on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of sponsoring protests against his principal, Ayodele Fayose.

Olayinka while reacting to the protest against Fayose on Friday also accused the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi and the EFCC of paying N1500 to each of the protesters.

- Advertisement -



He said, “It is obvious that Fayose’s emergence as Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum has unsettled the APC cabal because they fear that he is capable of using the platform against President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term ambition.

“Ridiculously, in their desperation and fear of the unknown, EFCC shamelessly turned itself to the mouthpiece of the protesters by issuing press statement on their behalf.

“Less than 50 paid protesters came to the EFCC and the next thing to be seen was a press statement signed by EFCC Head of Media & Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, isn’t this ridiculous? Is EFCC spokesperson also the mouthpiece of the so-called protesters? Maybe EFCC operatives including Magu should have joined the protest so that Nigerians will know that it was EFCC that protested and the media will be able to use appropriate headline like; ‘EFCC stages protest against Fayose.’ Shame!

“If they are having headache because of Governor Fayose’s rising profile, especially his emergence as Chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum, their headache will soon turn to migraine that will be difficult to cure.”

Olayinka asked the EFCC to probe its chairman, Ibrahim Magu who has been indicted of corruption.

“Magu that was indicted of corruption by the DSS and other functionaries of the Buhari’s APC government must be prosecuted first,” he said.

- Advertisement -



Comments