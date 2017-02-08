EFCC arraigns 4 for $1m fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Wednesday arraigned four persons before Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court sitting in Maitama, Abuja on a 9-count charge bordering on conspiracy, forgery and obtaining by false pretence to the tune of $1million.

The accused include Umar Audu Bida, Truth Igogori, Ifenyinwa Nwankwesiri and Ogechukwu Obaji.

They were arraigned alongside

four companies Universal Contractors, Lambda Energy Services Limited, Double Wonder Concept Limited, and ICS Energy Services Limited.

They allegedly conspired to defraud one Donald Latella of North Park LLC of $1million under the pretext of supplying about two million barrels of Bonny Light Crude Oil.

The accused persons pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The judge, thereafter, adjourned to Thursday, February 16, 2017, for hearing of the bail applications and ordered that the accused persons to be remanded in prison custody.

