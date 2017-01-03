EFCC arraigns Kaduna Perm Sec over fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) arraigned Permanent Secretary in the Katsina State civil service, Sule Saulawa over alleged N2.5m fertilizer contract fraud.

Saulawa allegedly committed the fraud while working in the office of the state Deputy Governor.

Sule was arraigned with a one-count charge of obtaining money by false pretense at the Katsina High Court.

He however pleaded not guilty to the charges.

He was said to have obtained the N2.5m from an unidentified complainant under the pretext that it was required for bidding documents that would enable the ofwce to award the contract to the complainant.

Justice Tukur remanded the accused person in prison custody and adjourned the matter to Jan. 6, for ruling on the bail application and commencement of trial.

