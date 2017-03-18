EFCC cooking up allegations against me – Dino Melaye

Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye has alleged that the Economic And Financial Crimes Commission was cooking up allegations against him.

Melaye made the claim on Twitter, stating that the anti-graft agency was conducting forensic tests on his bank accounts.

He, however, pointed out that he was ready for the commission’s investigation.

Melaye wrote, “I have credible information that EFCC is trying to cook up allegations against me. Forensic check on all my accounts. I ready for una.”

There had been reports that the EFCC was planning to arrest 23 senators for questioning.

The Senate had also turned down the appointment of the Acting Chairman of the EFCC, Ibrahim Magu after a 2-hour screening, citing DSS report against him.