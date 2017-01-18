The News Blog

EFCC declares ex-gov Shema’s aide wanted over N1bn SURE-P fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared one Idris Usman wanted for alleged involvement in the N1bn SURE-P scam.

According to the anti-graft agency, Usman who is the Managing Director, Idris Kwado and Sons Limited and Aminu Dikko and Sons Limited was awarded a N1bn contract by former Katsina governor, Ibrahim Shema.

Shema is currently being investigated by the EFCC for an alleged N11bn fraud.

The EFCC in a statement on Tuesday said, “Alhaji Idris Kwado Usman, the Managing Director, Idris Kwado and Sons Limited and Aminu Dikko and Sons Limited, is a Katsina-based contractor wanted for complicity in the misappropriation of over N1bn SURE-P funds in Kastina during the tenure of former Governor Ibrahim Shema.

“Usman, 49, is dark in complexion, hails from Katsina Local Government Area and had his last address as Kwado village, off Ring Road, Katsina.”

Shema appeared before Justice Maikaita Bako of the Katsina State High Court last week for alleged diversion of public funds to the tune of over N11bn during his tenure as governor.

Comments

Tags

You may also like

Remove Magu as EFCC chair – Adegboruwa

EFCC commences probe on N500m Chibok safe school funds

Leave Shema alone, focus on the economy, PDP tells Buhari

The YNaija Tracklist: NUPENG begins 3-day warning strike today | DiezaniGate: EFCC to declare former NNPC director wanted | More stories

DiezaniGate: EFCC to declare former NNPC director wanted

‘How Saraki commissioned Dino Melaye to collect signatures for my removal’ – Ndume

The YNaija Tracklist: How an Igbo man can become Nigeria’s president – Kalu | Reps won’t rush passage of 2017 budget – Gbajabiamila | More stories

Fact Check: Was the OBJ administration hostile to Mike Adenuga?

If indicted, Magu will go – Ndume

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.