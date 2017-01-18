EFCC declares ex-gov Shema’s aide wanted over N1bn SURE-P fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared one Idris Usman wanted for alleged involvement in the N1bn SURE-P scam.

According to the anti-graft agency, Usman who is the Managing Director, Idris Kwado and Sons Limited and Aminu Dikko and Sons Limited was awarded a N1bn contract by former Katsina governor, Ibrahim Shema.

Shema is currently being investigated by the EFCC for an alleged N11bn fraud.

The EFCC in a statement on Tuesday said, “Alhaji Idris Kwado Usman, the Managing Director, Idris Kwado and Sons Limited and Aminu Dikko and Sons Limited, is a Katsina-based contractor wanted for complicity in the misappropriation of over N1bn SURE-P funds in Kastina during the tenure of former Governor Ibrahim Shema.

“Usman, 49, is dark in complexion, hails from Katsina Local Government Area and had his last address as Kwado village, off Ring Road, Katsina.”

Shema appeared before Justice Maikaita Bako of the Katsina State High Court last week for alleged diversion of public funds to the tune of over N11bn during his tenure as governor.

Comments