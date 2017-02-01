EFCC invites ex-OAU VC, bursar over alleged fraud

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has invited a former Vice Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife, Prof. Bamitale Omole over allegations of fraud against him.

The bursar of the institution, Aderonke Akeredolu was also summoned over alleged fraud and abuse of office.

- Advertisement -



A group known as the Third Eye Transparency International, Obafemi Awolowo University chapter had petition the EFCC.

The group in the petition had accused Omole of not following the procedure given by the Federal Government in disbursing the N5,667,407,22 given the university.

The ex-VC was also accused of renovating the VC’s residence with N208m and illegal transfer of N34,905,690.17 from the OAU minor capital account to the MBA Executive Fund deposit account .

They were also said to illegally deduct contributory pension from salaries of workers.

The EFCC in a letter dated January 19 invited the former VC to report at the Ibadan office of the commission for an interview.

A source said the bursar honoured the invitation on Tuesday but was not sure if Omole had done the same.

The EFCC letter partly read, “This office is currently investigating an alleged case of embezzlement, fraudulent conversion, abuse of office and stealing of public funds involving your institution.

“In view of the foregoing, you are hereby requested to inform and release the above named ( Omole) and the bursar, Mrs. Aderonke Akeredolu, to report at the EFCC zonal office at No 16, Rev’d. Oyebode Crescent, Iyaganku, Ibadan for an interview with the undersigned ( Ezima).“

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments