EFCC operatives visit Arik Air

Officials of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday, visited the head office of Arik Airline, Premium Times reports.

The operatives of the anti-graft agency held a brief meeting with the Chairman of the airline, Joseph Arumemi-Ikhide.

However, the reason for the visit is unclear.

Arik Air’s spokesperson, Ola Adebanji, on Thursday morning confirmed the visit by the EFCC operatives.

“Yes, it is true they visited,” he said

When probed further for the reason behind the visit of the EFCC operatives, “I don’t know…,” he said.

