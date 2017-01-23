The News Blog

EFCC pressurised me to implicate Jonathan – former aide

A former Senior Special Assistant to ex-President Gooluck Jonathan on Domestic Affairs, Dr. Waripamo-Owei Dudafa, has said he was “tormented” by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Dudafa, who stated this on Monday at the Federal High Court, Lagos said operatives of the anti-graft agency tried all within their means to pressure him to implicate the former president.

He said he developed a spinal cord injury during detention and was denied treatment. He added that all the statements he wrote were read to him.

The EFCC arraigned him and Iwejuo Joseph Nna (alias Taiwo A. Ebenezer and Olugbenga Isaiah) before Justice Mohammed Idris on a 23-count charge of conspiracy and concealment of crime proceeds.

They were accused of conspiring to conceal proceeds of crime amounting to over N1.6billion on June 11, 2013. They pleaded not guilty to all the charges.

Speaking on his detention, Dudafa said he was on Sunday, April 17 and kept in detention till the evening of Monday, April 18 without being told why he was arrested.

