EFCC raids residence of ex-NSA, recovers jewelry worth millions

by Azeez Adeniyi

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on Wednesday raided the residence of former National Security Adviser, Sarki Mukhtar, Daily Trust reports.

According to the newspaper, the operation took place around 5pm.

A source said the agency recovered jewelry worth millions of naira, as well as certificates of occupancies of houses in Kano, Kaduna and Abuja.

“Among the documents were certificates of occupancy (C of O) of some houses located in Kano, Kaduna and Abuja,” a source said.

Mukhtar was a former security adviser to former president Umar Yar’adua.

