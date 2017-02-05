EFCC has re-frozen my accounts – Fayose

Ekiti governor, Ayodele Fayose says the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has frozen his accounts with Zenith Bank again.

Fayose said he was at the bank in Ado-Ekiti on Friday and it failed to honour his cheques based on a directive from the anti-graft agency.

He said, “This is the impunity we are condemning. The bank and the EFCC got all the judgments of the court, but the agency still harassed the bank to act against the law. If I sent somebody with a cheque, they could give excuse but I was there myself; acts of impunity such as this cannot continue. We will challenge them.”

Speaking on the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Fayose called on the Federal Government to increase the monthly allowance from N19,500 to N50,000 in line with the current economic realities.

