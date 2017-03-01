EFCC to prosecute INEC director for allegedly collecting N16m from Diezani

by Dolapo Adelana

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) is set to prosecute Gogo Anderson Waribo, a Deputy Director of INEC in Akwa Ibom, and former Electoral Officer in Rivers.

In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday by the commission’s Spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, the EFCC said Waribo would be arraigned for allegedly collecting N16 million from the N23 billion-Diezani Allison Madueke’s 2015 general election bribery funds.

It said that Waribo was arrested by operatives of the anti-graft agency, following intelligence report that some INEC officers conspired with some staff of Fidelity Bank to defraud the Federal Government of several millions of naira. “Although he has consistently denied involvement in the fraud, investigation revealed that the INEC Deputy Director’s name is on the list of beneficiaries of the money. “He is alleged to have received the sum of N16 million through his First Bank account on March 27, 2015. Waribo allegedly gave N5 million from the N16 million to Peter Popnen, an ex- INEC official,’’ the statement said. The suspect would be arraigned in court when investigations were completed.