El-Rufai sacks 4 commissioners

Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, on Tuesday, sacked four commissioners from his cabinet.

Those affected are the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General, Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry, Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development and the Commissioner for Local Government.

According to Channels Television, the governor swiftly nominated replacements for the sacked commissioners for confirmation by the Kaduna State House of Assembly (KSHA).

The Clerk of the House of Assembly, Umma Hikima, was appointed as the Commissioner of Justice and Attorney-General of the state, while Professor Kabiru Mato was nominated as the Commissioner for Agriculture and Forestry.

Hafsat Baba was also appointed as the Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development and Jafaru Sani as the Commissioner for Local Government.

As part of the cabinet reshuffle, the governor redeployed the Commissioner of Justice to environment, the Commissioner for Agriculture to Commerce and the Commissioner for Environment to the newly created Ministry of Stakeholders Relations.

According to the Special Assistant to the Governor, Samuel Aruwan, the governor thanked all members of the team for the successes the State Government has recorded so far and wished them good luck in their future endeavours.

