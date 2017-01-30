El-Zakzaky wants Malami, Daura imprisoned for contempt of court

Leader of the Islamic Movement in Nigeria, otherwise known Shi’ites, Ibrahim El-Zakzaky has requested the Federal High Court in Abuja to imprison those who have continued to keep him in custody despite a court order.

Zakzaky and his wife have been in the custody of the DSS since 2015 despite a ruling by Justice Gabriel Kolawole of the Federal High Court in Abuja, ordering their release within 45 days.

- Advertisement -



The deadline however expired on January 17, 2017.

Zakzaky through his lawyer, Femi Falana has filed before the court a ‘Notice of consequence of disobedience of order of court,’ also known as Form 48.

Director General of the DSS, Mr. Lawal Daura, and the Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Mr. Abubakar Malami were also added in the suit.

It was learnt that the notice was served on Malami personally last week.

The notice warned Malami and Daura that they would be held in contempt of the court if they fail to comply with the court’s judgement.

The Form 48 read in part, “Take notice that unless you obey the direction contained in the order of the Federal High Court of Justice, Abuja delivered on December 2, 2016, which ordered you to release the applicants in suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/281/2016 and its sister case with suit number FHC/ABJ/CS/281/2016 within forty (40) days, inter alia you will be guilty of contempt and will be liable to be committed to prison.

“A copy of the said order of court earlier served on you is hereby annexed for your on-the-spot reference.

“This court has been informed that even as at today, Friday, January 20, 2017, you are yet to comply with the lawful order of this honourable court by refusing to release the following persons namely: Sheikh El-Zakzaky and Zeenah Ibraheem in your custody.”

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments