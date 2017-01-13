Elderly man ‘comes back to life’ during his funeral

An elderly man left his family, friends and well-wishers in shock after he sat up in his coffin and asked what was going on, during his funeral.

The 79-year-old pensioner from south-western China’s Sichuan Province who had been weak “stopped breathing” and had “cold feet”.

His son, Huang Mingquan thought he had finally passed away.

However, eight hours into the man’s funeral service, he opened the lid of the wooden coffin, sat up, and asked his children: “What’s happening? Are you preparing my funeral?”

His kids apologized for the error and rushed over to lift their old dad from the coffin and put him back on to his bed.

The pensioner has now spent the last 2 days after he “came back from the dead” relaxing and eating porridge.

