Emergency agencies quell fire outbreak at Lagos plastic company (PHOTOS)

by Dolapo Adelana

Emergency agencies Sunday quelled a fire outbreak at Rida National Plastic in Lagos.

The cause of the fire which started at about 10am is unknown.

Fire fighters from the Lagos State Fire Service, LASEMA Response Unit Fire Fighters, Julius Berger Fire Fighters, Chivita Fire Fighters, NEMA, LASTMA, Military Personnel from Ikeja Cantonment were on all ground to stop the fire at the company’s Oshodi-Apapa expressway, Barack bus stop address.

The fire has been curtailed from spreading to the Cantonment and other factories around the area.

