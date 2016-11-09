Entertainment Roundup: The Headies nominees list is out, Chika Ike gets herself a G-wagon | More stories

Here are some of the stories that made news yesterday and others that unraveled while you were asleep – and are still buzzing this morning. Organisers of Headies awards release this year’s nominees list

The Headies is one of Nigeria’s most coveted and respected awards and this year’s nominee’s list has just been released.

Some of the artistes who have heavy presence on the 2016 list include Adekunle Gold for Song of the Year (Pick Up), Best Alternative Song, Best Pop Single and Best Recording of the Year followed by Darey for Best R&B/Pop album, Best R&B Single, Best Vocal Performance (Male) categories.

Apart from Tiwa Savage who clinched an Artiste of the Year nomination, we do not see any Mavin artiste on the entire list. Meanwhile, Olamide is nominated in about three categories.

Chika Ike gifts herself a G-wagon on her birthday

The Nollywood who showed off some beautifully shot photos for her birthday had fans gushing when she posted this photo of her birthday gift to herself on her Instagram page.

Burna Boy has no patience for DJ Lambo at this event

In this video, Burna Boy is seen performing at an event with Chocolate City’s DJ Lambo behind the wheels of steel until there’s a glitch that causes the music to stop and Burna Boy starts to lash out at her while he calls on the audience to clap to his song since the DJ can’t perform.

