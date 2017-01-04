Entertainment Roundup: Janet Jackson welcomes first child, Naeto C and Praiz perform soundtrack for Lotanna the movie | More stories

Here are some of the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing this morning.

Janet Jackson is a mum for the first time at age 50

Grammy award-winning singer, Janet Jackson has birthed her first child, a baby boy on Tuesday.

Janet Jackson and her Qatari billionaire husband, Wissam Al Mana have named their son, Eissa Al Mana.

Although 50 year old Janet Jackson announced via social media in 2016 that she was expecting her first child, not much is known of her pregnancy journey as she and her husband have stayed off the limelight.

According to a statement released to the press, “Janet had a stress free healthy delivery and is resting comfortably”.

Praiz and Naeto C collaborate on the soundtrack for Lotanna the movie

The movie Lotanna produced by Ifan Ifeanyi Michael has been long-awaited but now the official soundtrack has been released.

The soundtrack Remember is performed by rapper, Naeto C and Rich and Famous singer, Praiz and produced by TY mix.

The movie Lotanna is set to premiere on the 8th of April.

Shina Peller’s daughter Naomi is set to be a music star

Nightclub mogul and owner of Club Quilox, Shina Peller shared his daughter, Naomi Peller’s ambitions via social media as she turned 11 on Tuesday.

According to her dad, Naomi Peller spends hours working tirelessly in the recording studio. He says he will continue to support and encourage Naomi as she goes on her dream musical journey.

Shina Peller also thanked the big stars who have shown up at the studio to support his daughter.

Kim Kardashian returns to social media after almost 3 months

After the shock of her robbery in Paris, reality show star Kim Kardashian purposely stayed off social media.

Although she had appeared in a few snaps shared by her sisters, Kim Kardashian has finally found the strength to post on social media.

She started off by sharing videos of her family, Kanye, North and Saint West on her app, then she changed her profile picture on Facebook.

Kim finished off by sharing a photo of herself, husband Kanye and their kids, all wearing white on her Instagram and captioned it ‘family’.

family A photo posted by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jan 3, 2017 at 10:56am PST

Comments

- Advertisement -