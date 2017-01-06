Entertainment Roundup: Reekado Banks shares BTS clips from upcoming video, Nicki Minaj confirms break-up with Meek Mill | More stories

Here are some of the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing on today’s Entertainment Roundup.

Reekado Banks shares BTS clips from upcoming video

Mavin artiste, Reekado Banks released his debut album Spotlight in September 2016 and the artiste is still working hard on pushing the album further.

Label boss, Don Jazzy on Thursday shared a behind-the-scene clip of Banks’ upcoming video for the track, Ladies and Gentlemen.

@ReekadoBanks #LadiesAndGentlemen Video #BTS. Video coming soon. @Clarenceshotit #Mavin A video posted by DONJAZZY 🇳🇬 (@donjazzy) on Jan 5, 2017 at 10:24am PST

Shot by prolific music video director, Clarence Peters, the video infuses the traditional Yoruba music culture as we see Reekado Banks play the talking drum. The song, Ladies and Gentlemen produced by Altims is a dance track with a highlife feel to it.

While you await the video, listen to the track here:

Nicki Minaj confirms Meek Mill is an ex, tweets “I’m single”

To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work & looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u🎀 — NICKI MINAJ (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2017

With this tweet, rapper Nicki Minaj laid to rest all the rumours and speculations of her split from boyfriend, Meek Mill.

The couple had been together since early 2015 after Nicki ended her 12 year relationship with rapper, Safaree Samuels. Although Meek is yet to officially respond to the breakup, he shared a rather petty post on his Instagram.

Meek put up a photo of the shoes Nicki Minaj and Ciara wore in a 2013 breakup track I’m out with the caption, “If you walk out don’t wear these they wack“. He later deleted the post.

#MeekMill being petty about the shoes #NickiMinaj x #Ciara wore in their breakup song "I'm out" 😩😩😩 #TSRBreakUps A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 5, 2017 at 9:49am PST

Nicki in an interview in November 2016 had sort of made it clear that she’ll do just fine without Meek. She said, “Nowadays, I feel like [young women] see marrying into money—I think that’s a big thing now. I don’t want that to be a woman’s goal in life. I want your goal in life to be to become an entrepreneur, a rich woman, a career-driven woman“.

Asa Asika talks about growing up, his career and challenges with Accelerate TV

In this interview with Accelerate TV, 26 year old talent manager, Asa Asika reveals how he rose to prominence in Nigeria’s entertainment industry.

He acknowledges the influence of his uncle, Obi Asika who owned former record label, Storm Records. Asa says he became properly involved in the industry by promoting his cousin, Naeto C’s music among his friends in school.

Asa reveals that his major challenge at the beginning of his career was being the only young person in a group of adults who constantly questioned his identity.

Watch the interview here:

Harrysong features Timaya in new track, set to drop today

Former Fivestar music artiste, Harrysong is set to release his first single in 2017. The dance track titled Samankwe features Timaya and will be dropping off Harrysong’s newly floated record label, Alterplate.

The Bacana singer announced that a video will be released alongside the track.

