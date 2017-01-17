Entertainment Roundup: DMW mixtape set to drop soon, AKA thinks Kim Kardashian’s robbery was staged | More stories

Here are the top stories from yesterday and other unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing on today’s Entertainment Roundup.

A DMW mixtape is underway and its first single drops today

Music label, DMW owned by superstar singer, Davido will be releasing a joint mixtape of all the artistes signed under the label collaborating on various tracks.

Although no major announcement has been made about the mixtape, one of the tracks on it will be dropping today.

Just last week, Davido and Mayorkun both shared behind-the-scenes photos from a video shoot and we immediately knew they were collaborating on a new song.

Now that snippets from the video has been released, captions from Davido’s Instagram post reveal that the mixtape is dropping soon and this track “Prayer” is the first single off the mixtape.

Watch the teaser here:

@dmw_hq is starting off 2017 with a PRAYER!! Proud to have been featured on this alongside @davidoofficial; Wait on it. #BabaGodAnswerPrayer A video posted by MAYORKUN (@iammayorkun) on Jan 16, 2017 at 12:35pm PST

The music video Reekado Banks teased and teased about has finally dropped

A week ago, we showed you a teaser of Reekado Banks’ latest visual offering for the track, Ladies and Gentlemen off his 2016 album, Spotlight.

The video shot by the prolific Clarence Peters has now been released and is already up to a good start.

Watch here:

South African rapper AKA thinks Kim Kardashian’s Paris robbery was staged

AKA is known for controversial comments that have landed him in the bad books of many fans so it comes as no surprise when he tweeted his opinion on Kim Kardashian’s robbery in Paris last October.

He shared this tweet after new photos of the reality star taking time off in Dubai surfaced on the internet.

In other news, I think that Paris robbery was staged so Kim could take some time off for plastic surgery. Something looks different 🤔 — AKA (@akaworldwide) January 15, 2017

Kim who had been in shock since the robbery only just returned to social media two weeks back sharing photos across all platforms.

Daily updates of the robbery have recently been all over news especially since arrests have been made and Kim is finally opening up about the incident to the police.

Chris Attoh turns albino for new movie

AMAA award-winning special effects artist, Hakeem Onilogbo stole social media attention yet again on Monday when he shared new photos of Ghanaian actor, Chris Attoh as an albino for a new film.

Although it is not known what movie this new look is meant for, fans have praised the effects artist for another brilliantly done job.

See photos:

