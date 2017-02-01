Entertainment Roundup: Tuface’s protest march causes major controversy, Drake and Kanye West won’t be attending the 2017 Grammys | More stories

Here are some of the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Tuface Idibia’s protest march causes controversy across the internet

Beginning with an article by a writer at Pulse NG discrediting Tuface’s personality, credibility and intentions for the proposed protest, the ball was set rolling for a day of defences and criticisms for Tuface’s actions.

Rapper, MI Abaga came to Tuface’s rescue calling on the Pulse writer to apologise, then the conversation moved on to a professor who described Tuface as illiterate but has now tendered an apology.

Then came Tuface’s former singing partner, Blackface who is ever prepared to launch attacks on his former friend and the counter attacks that followed from Nigerians who agree with Tuface’s cause.

Later on in the day, Tuface addressed all the issues in a video where he reiterated he need for a peaceful protest that will hopefully get the Nigerian government at all levels to act.

Davido goes back to basics as he welcomes former manager, Asa Asika



Barely two weeks after Davido bragged about being his own manager and choosing not to put his life in any man’s hands, he has found a man worthy of taking charge of his life again.

The DMW boss took to Twitter to welcome his former manager, Asa Asika back on his team.

Welcome back yellow MAN @AsaAsika ! BACK TO BASICS! 💪🏽👉🏽 — Davido (@iam_Davido) January 31, 2017

Asa had previously managed Davido at the time of the release of his hit single, Dami Duro. He was let off in 2012 following conflict that arose from financial issues.

Davido moved on to work with Kamal Ajiboye until the two fell out recently with Davido sharing cryptic messages where he accused Kamal of using ‘juju” on him.

Total boycott? Drake, Justin Bieber and Kanye West won’t be attending the Grammys

Out of touch and irrelevant are the words that young American music stars now use to describe the Grammy Awards.

For totally unrelated excuses, Drake, Kanye and Bieber will be absent at this year’s Grammys.

TMZ reports that Drake will be on tour in Europe, Justin Bieber will be away and unapologetic because he doesn’t think the Grammys are relevant while Kanye who’s got 8 nominations won’t be attending too.

Kanye had made his grievance known when Frank Ocean’s album did not get nominated for the awards. Ocean refused to submit his album for consideration as he thought the award did not represent young, black artistes.

It’s triplets for Pharrell Williams and wife, Helen

Multi-award winning music producer, Pharrell Williams and wife, Helen Lasichanh are now parents to a set of triplets.

Pharrell’s rep confirmed to Vanity Fair that the couple welcomed the babies in January.

Although the babies’ sexes and names are yet to be revealed, the rep said the family are “healthy and happy”.

Pharrell and Helen have been married since 2013 and have an eight year old son, Rocket from Helen’s previous engagement.

Missed Oprah Winfrey on TV? She’ll be back in 60 minutes

Veteran talk show host, Oprah Winfrey has just landed a new TV gig with CBS’s 60 minutes.

Oprah who hosted her eponymous talk show for 25 years is set to return to network TV as a special contributor on the news program.

Speaking on the gig, Oprah said: “I’m so excited and proud to join forces with this historic news program, which for me represents the bastion of journalistic storytelling. At a time when people are so divided, my intention is to bring relevant insight and perspective, to look at what separates us, and help facilitate real conversations between people from different backgrounds.”

Executive Producer of 60 minutes, Jeff Fager said Oprah is a perfect fit for the show.

