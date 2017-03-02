Entertainment Roundup: Wizkid signs major record deal with RCA Records + watch him re-introduce himself in ‘Sweet Love’ | More stories

Here are the biggest entertainment stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Wizkid signs multi-album deal with RCA Records/ Sony International

Starboy Wizkid has signed a multi-album worldwide deal with RCA Records/Sony Music International. The deal was announced Wednesday morning.

Chairman and CEO of RCA Records, Peter Edge said in a statement that the RCA Records family is thrilled to welcome Wizkid. He added, “He has become a superstar in the African music scene and will be a game-changer in bringing African music to the world.”

Commenting on the deal, Wizkid said, “It’s hard for me to describe what I do, since I work with rhythms from Afro-Beat, reggae, hip-hop, dance hall and others…What’s important to me is for music to be real, authentic, raw and timeless. I don’t wanna be boxed in to any one genre”.

Meanwhile…

To celebrate Wizkid’s latest achievement, the One Dance singer released a new track with a video to go.

The single, Sweet Love is his first in 2017 and the video is a compilation of his live shows across Africa. The video is a reminder that Wizkid is a phenomenon and is more than ready to take on the international stage.

In an email to The FADER magazine, Wizkid described the song “Sweet Love” as in introduction to those who are yet to know him. He added, “The visual is made up from content of my live shows throughout Africa, which will give my fans a real insight and feel of me performing back home”.

Watch Sweet Love here:

Rihanna receives Humanitarian of the Year Award at Harvard University

Rihanna was honoured with the 2017 Humanitarian of the Year Award by Harvard University on Tuesday.

She was honoured for her humanitarian work that has often times being overshadowed by her musical career.

At 18, she founded the Believe Foundation, which provided support to terminally ill children. Her Clara Lionel Foundation — named for her grandparents — tackles a range of causes, from education to health and emergency response programs. And her work with the Global Partnership for Education and Global Citizen Project helped convince Canada to pledge $20 million to the Education Cannot Wait fund.

Watch her acceptance speech:

Oprah Winfrey may reconsider running for US president

Running for President of the United States in 2020 may not be an entirely bad idea for Oprah Winfrey considering President Trump has hardly any experience.

The television mogul made this known on The David Rubenstein Show on Wednesday.

Show host, David Rubenstein asked if the thought of shattering the glass ceiling has crossed her mind considering her popularity, Oprah responded: “I actually never considered the question even a possibility. I just thought, ‘Oh!…I just thought, ‘Oh, gee, I don’t have the experience, I don’t know enough, I don’t know.’ And now I’m thinking…Oh!”

Mr Eazi drops new video ‘In the morning’

The song ‘In The Morning’ is on Mr Eazi’s 14-track mixtape and it features Big Lean.

The visuals directed by the prolific Sesan dropped yesterday.

Watch: