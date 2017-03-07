Entertainment Roundup: Kemen’s family threaten to sue BBNaija organisers, Viola Davis receives Harvard award | More stories

Here are the top entertainment stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Kemen’s family threaten to sue Big Brother Naija organisers

Apparently, the family of former Big Brother Naija housemate, Kemen are not pleased with the organisers of the show.

Recall that Kemen was booted out of the show untimely for touching female housemate, Tboss inappropriately and without her consent.

Now his family are threatening to sue for defamation. A source close to them revealed that the disqualification has tarnished his image and Nigerians will begin to see him as a rapist.

Viola Davis records another big win in her career

Oscar award winning actress, Viola Davis has been named Harvard’s Artist of the Year by Harvard University.

The award was presented to her “in recognition of her contribution to the performing arts”.

In her acceptance speech, Viola said she views acting as a healing art form that helps people “feel less alone,” including herself. “It’s the reason why, for so many years, I did it”, she said.

Previous Harvard award recipients include Quincy Jones, Andy Garcia, Matt Damon, Salma Hayek and Shakira.

Award-winning Nollywood movie, Mr & Mrs to get a sequel

Remember that 2012 movie that made us cry, laugh, scream and renewed our hope in Nollywood? Mr & Mrs had Nse Ikpe-Etim and Joseph Benjamin as lead characters and they completely wowed us.

Now, the movie will be getting a Part 2.

Mr & Mrs Revolution, as it will be called, will be directed by the veteran Teco Benson and will feature stars like Rita Dominic, Chidi Mokeme, Akin Lewis and others.

Writer of Mr & Mrs Revolution, Chinwe Egwuagu said the story line for this sequel will be completely from the first one but will equally tell the story of the realities faced in marriage.

Mr & Mrs Revolution will hit Nigerian cinemas on April 21.

Runtown is going to be a daddy soon

We know this because his American girlfriend, Selena Leath shared a photo album of her baby bump via her Instagram account.

The Mad Over You singer has not publicly acknowledged the news but previous posts on Selena’s page have seen her refer to him as “spouse”.