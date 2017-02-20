Entertainment Roundup: Angelina Jolie speaks on divorce from Brad Pitt for the first time, Ndani TV studio razed by fire | More stories

The weekend is over but here are all the top entertainment stories you missed and the ones that unraveled last night – and are still buzzing this Monday morning.

Angelina Jolie opens up about her divorce from Brad Pitt for the first time

In an interview with BBC World News, Hollywood superstar and human rights activitist talked about keeping her family together since her separation from actor, Brad Pitt in September, 2016.

Jolie said the months that followed the highly publicised separation were “a difficult time” she didn’t want to talk so much about. But of her family, she said “We are a family and we will always be a family, and we will get through this time and hopefully be a stronger family for it.”

When asked about the future, Jolie said, “Everything I do I hope is that I represent something, and I represent the right things to my children, and give them the right sense of what they’re capable of, and the world as it should be seen. Not through the prism of Hollywood or through a certain kind of life, but really take them into the world, where they have a really good sense and become rounded people…“

Angelina Jolie made her first public appearance since the split, in Cambodia where she is promoting her new film, First They Killed My Father. She was joined in Cambodia by their six children, one of whom (Maddox) was adopted in the country in 2002.

Jolie and Pitt had been together since 2005 but got married in 2014.

Ndani TV Studio burns, no life lost

Online platform, Ndani TV announced via its social media handles on Sunday morning that its studio and other facilities had been razed by fire.

TNS reports that studio equipment worth millions of naira was destroyed in the fire, along with footage of newly shot episodes of Skinny Girl in Transit and Gidi Up.

The unconfirmed reports also have it that backup copies of other content may have also been lost in the fire with the loss running into billions of naira.

Jidenna releases debut album, The Chief

Nigerian-American singer and rapper, Jidenna has released his debut album, The Chief.

The 14-track album has all the favourites, “Little bit more”, “Chief don’t run” and more songs that are bound to hold listeners spellbound.

The Chief album is deeply inspired by Jidenna’s African roots.

Lip Sync Battle Africa to continue without D’banj

Season 2 of Lip Sync Battle Africa will premiere on MTV Base on 6 April but co-host, D’banj will be missing as he’s been replaced with the ever-blazing, Denrele Edun.

Denrele will be playing the role of ‘colour commentator’ on the show, adding observations and keeping the show alive while South African actress, Pearl Thusi will continue as host.

Commenting on his new gig, Denrele appeared on Season 1 as a contestant said, “Co-hosting Lip Sync Battle Africa is truly the answer to a prayer I never made! The universe truly opened a door, and I’m gonna make sure I jump right inside and DO IT! It’s quite surreal…”

Maje Ayida speaks on ex-wife, Toke’s book and its effects on his own brand

Since the release of Toke Makinwa’s book On Becoming, her ex-husband Maje Ayida has been mostly silent.

Although he recently filed a lawsuit against the media personality for defaming him in the book, he had stayed away from the press until this interview with Punch newspaper where he revealed that the things written about him in the book have “definitely hurt his brand”.

Maje said, “People tend to form a perception of you from what they read or hear about you. Having those kinds of things written about me and circulating in the public domain has definitely hurt my brand, though it’s hard to quantify the kind of impact it has had…”

He confirmed that the case against her was already in court and refrained from answering further questions about it.

Davido releases new music and a video to go

The song “IF” was produced by Tekno and video directed by Director Q.

Watch:

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments