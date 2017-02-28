Entertainment Roundup: Attention everyone! Wizkid has new music coming, “We failed the Academy”, PwC apologises for Oscar blunder | More stories

Here are some of the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing on today’s Entertainment Roundup.

Attention everyone! Wizkid has new music coming

Since the release of his not-so-hit single, Daddy Yo, Wizkid has been mostly silent on the Nigerian music front.

But not to worry, Wizkid has announced the coming of a new single that is to drop in only a few days.

He shared the cover art via his Twitter and Instagram handles yesterday. The song is titled “Sweet Love”.

PwC apologizes for Oscar Best Picture blunder

Accountancy firm in charge of counting, collating and verifying Oscar votes, Price Waterhouse Coopers has issued an apology for the jaw-dropping blunder that completely changed the narrative of the 89th Oscars yesterday.

The Best Picture award which is one of the biggest honours of the night was mistakenly presented to La La Land when it was actually Moonlight that won in the category.

A statement issued by the company reads in part, “We sincerely apologise to Moonlight, La La Land, Warren Beatty, Faye Dunaway, and Oscar viewers for the error that was made during the award announcement for best picture,”

“For the past 83 years, the Academy has entrusted PwC with the integrity of the awards process during the ceremony, and last night we failed the Academy“.

The award presenter, Warren Beatty had been given a wrong envelope and co-presenter, Faye Dunaway announced the Best Actress winner instead of Best Picture.

PwC has promised to investigate the error.

Don Jazzy helps cash-strapped Twitter user with school fees

Mavin Records boss, Don Jazzy has helped a final year student out with his university fees.

The student reached out to the label boss via Twitter and sought his assistance with his N190,000 school fees. The young man explained that he faced expulsion if the fees wasn’t sorted before deadline.

Don Jazzy responded by requesting his account details.

It is not the first time Don Jazzy would respond positively to such calls via social media.

Game of Thrones actor, Neil Fingleton has died

You probably cannot figure out which Game of Thrones actor goes by that name.

Neil Fingleton plays Mag the Mighty, the wildling giant in Mance Rayder’s army in the HBO series.

Neil who is also UK’s tallest man at 7ft7 passed on after a heart failure, at the age of 36.

He was a basketballer in the US before moving back to England to pursue a career in acting after an injury.