Entertainment Roundup: BBNaija’s Gifty clears the air on Banky W and Falz, Cristiano Ronaldo to make acting debut alongside Angelina Jolie | More stories

Big Brother Naija’s evicted housemate, Gifty clears the air on her Banky W gaffe
Following her eviction from the Big Brother House on Sunday night, former controversial housemate, Gifty has attempted to undo some of the mistakes she made while in the house.
Recall that she claimed not to know Banky W and Falz when the celebrities visited the house and even went to say Banky W was proud and acted like he was paid to impress?
Less than 24 hours after her eviction, Gifty took to her Instagram to explain her statements and apologize for “all the wrong words” used against the stars.
Good evening everyone…first of all i was misunderstood when I said I don't know Banky, actually what I meant was, "I've never met him in person"..Banky is an amazing singer no doubt. And right now i want to use this platform to apologize for all the wrong words I said about him. It's just a game,we say/do things for specific reasons + i was emotional unstable cos i was up for possible eviction. So to all banky fans and everyone plz forgive me, Banky I love ur music and you are a talented cute guy! #blessed And concerning FALZ,i know the song called "soft work" but believe me i had no idea it was FALZ that sang it and also i haven't met him before..that was why i had to ask "who is he"..#humblefalz To everyone out there,i just want to refresh your mindset again that the BIG BROTHER SHOW is always a game that has just one winner and whatever actions u have seen in the house is for a reason so please i beg you all don't judge by what you have seen or heard…..God richly bless you all and I LOVE YOU… abeg make una no vex for ma head na, na game rule me just dey follow ooo #NEVERGIVEUP #ITSJUSTGOD
Cristiano Ronaldo to make acting debut in Turkish TV show
The Real Madrid player will star alongside Angelina Jolie in the TV series that focuses on a Syrian family who flees the country.
Filming for the TV series, Hayat Koprusu is to start in April and Ronaldo is only one of the many stars who will make cameo appearances on the show.
Jennifer Lopez has a crush on Harry Styles?
Or maybe we know for sure, Jennifer Lopez definitely has a crush on Harry Styles.
The 47 year old singer and actress chose One Direction singer, Harry Styles over other famous hunks like Zac Efron, Brad Pitt and Nick Jonas when she played a game of “Who’d You Rather” on Ellen Degeneres’ show hours ago.
After the game, she exclaimed that 23-year-old Styles is a bit too young for her and took the moment to clear the air on widespread rumour that she only dates younger men.
“OK, first of all, stop! I don’t date younger men. It’s not like you have to be younger. It’s not about that, I just meet people, and then if I go out with them, I go out with them. And if I like them, I like them. And if I don’t, I don’t. It’s about the person. It’s about who they are, it has nothing to do with age.”
She also mentioned that she and Drake are collaborating on a song but failed to talk about their rumoured romance.
Praiz releases video for new single, Folashade
X3M artiste, Praiz has released the visuals to his latest love track, Folasade.
The video was shot by prolific director, Clarence Peters and features singer, Toni Tones as Praiz’s love interest.
Apart from the few nude scenes that don’t necessarily add to the story being told, the video is beautiful to watch.
