Entertainment Roundup: Beyonce and Jay Z have been happier since pregnancy news, Falz faces discrimination at Kenyan airport | More stories

Beyonce and Jay Z are “in the best place”, thanks to pregnancy

Sources have revealed that Beyonce and Jay’s pregnancy news has put their family in a positive place.

The couple have always wanted a big family and the discovery of their twins has made them so happy they are using the opportunity to build together.

The source said, “So when they got that huge news and surprise that they were having twins, they were both so happy. They have been trying for a while now so these babies are a true gift from God to them.”

It was also revealed that their 5-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy is equally excited and has been touching Queen Bey’s belly a lot.

Adding that Beyonce is focused on going through a healthy pregnancy journey, the source said, “She has doctors and nutritionists that are helping her with this pregnancy. Overall, she is feeling good and can’t wait to welcome these babies into this world.”

Falz talks about how he faced discrimination at Kenyan airport

In an interview with Moet Abebe on Soundcity 98.5 FM show, The Take Over, FalztheBahdGuy told of how he was disgraced at the Kenyan airport because he is a Nigerian.

According to him, “I was on holiday recently. I was with my guys. We were at the airport about to get into Kenya. Kenya o! African country o! They sent us to go to the side with Nigerian people.”

Apparently, the officials at the airport had gotten wind of some negative news about Nigerians. Falz added, “They just kept on saying Cybercrime, Internet fraud. That’s what we’re known for. It was disgraceful, extremely shameful.”

Chris Brown’s ex, Karreuche Tran gets restraining order against him

Following Karreuche Tran’s legal filing against ex-boyfriend, Chris Brown alleging that he threatened to kill her, the award winning singer has been order to stay 100 yards away from Tran, her mum and her brother.

In Karreuche’s statement to the courts, she said Chris had beaten her up before and he “told a few people that he was going to kill me.” She also said Chris told friends if he can’t have her then no one else can, threatening he was going to “take me out” and “threatened to shoot me.”

