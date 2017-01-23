Entertainment Roundup: Big Brother Naija returns to TV as Nigerians react to house location, Justin Bieber thinks The Weeknd’s music is whack | More stories

The weekend is over! Now, catch up on all the entertainment stories you missed from Friday through till Sunday night – and all the ones that unraveled while you slept too.

Big Brother Naija is back and big, housemates settle in Big Brother house

After a 10-year break in production and transmission, reality TV show, Big Brother Nigeria has returned to TV screens as Big Brother Naija.

The show hosted by former Big Brother contestant, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu started Sunday night with a live opening show where all 12 housemates were introduced to the viewing public.

The show featured performances by Flavour and Yemi Alade while K9 performed the Big Brother Naija theme song.

Housemates settled into the house last night as the official 78-day journey kicked off. Read all about the 12 contesters here.

The show airs live on DStv Channel 198 and GOtv Channel 29.

When Nigerians found out the Big Brother house is in South Africa…

TwitterNG came alive last night for the show and the conversation spun around the housemates and the location of the house, which we found is in South Africa. Here’s how viewers reacted:

Lol. Big Brother Nigeria is holding in South Africa… and you expect the world to take us seriously. Smh #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/rUKbsNSyKN — PLANGKAT (@peekaymila) January 22, 2017

NEPA will just take light and someone will get pregnant. Just like that. #BBNaija https://t.co/59tpr41bOB — chiloks (@uch3_nna) January 22, 2017

Justin Bieber thinks The Weeknd’s music is whack

Over a week ago, we told you that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd are the latest celebrity couple (or so it seems) in the US. We even showed you some loved-up photos of the two outside a restaurant in Los Angeles.

Now, Selena’s ex, Justin Bieber may not be exactly happy for the new couple as he’s revealed that he cannot be a fan of The Weeknd’s music. Bieber was approached by a photographer as he walked out of a restaurant Friday night and when asked if he can listen to a song by The Weeknd, he said:

“Hell no, I can’t listen to a Weeknd song…That shit is whack”

This may just be the case of a jealous ex and it’s not only Justin Bieber who is affected by Selena’s relationship with the Canadian singer, The Weeknd. His own ex, Bella Hadid reacted by unfollowing Selena on Instagram too.

Davido signs new artist to his DMW label DMW boss, Davido has welcomed a new artiste to his label.

Known as Yonda, the artiste was pictured signing some documents with Davido and members of his own team Saturday morning.

Yonda joins Mayorkun and Dremo, the other artistes on the DMW label.

YCee and Reekado Banks visit haunted mansion in new video

Tinny Entertainment artiste, YCee teams up with Mavin records’ Reekado Banks for the visuals of their 2016 collaboration single, Link Up.

The duo are seen in a party with loads of girls having fun until things get scary. The attempt at making horror scenes was fairly executed for a 4-minute video. It was shot in Lagos by Mex.

Watch the video here:

