Entertainment Roundup: Brother Jekwu rakes in N20 million in 10 days of release, Seantizzle reveals artwork for new album | More stories

Mike Ezuruonye’s film, Brother Jekwu reportedly grosses N20million in 2 weeks of release

Playing the roles of executive producer and lead character, Nollywood actor Mike Ezuruonye may have made huge success with his debut film, Brother Jekwu.

It has been reported that the comedy movie which was premiered in cinemas in Nigeria on 2 December has raked in about N20million in its first days of showing.

Shot in Nigeria and Kenya, the movie stars Angela Okorie, Wofa Ifada, Nedu, Klint D Drunk, Huddah Monroe among others.

Lynxxx releases visuals to single, Characha

Characha is one of the tracks on Lynxxx’s Album before the Album and it’s a wedding song where he celebrates that unique woman in his life.

Lynxxx has now dropped a video for the track and it was shot by Aje Filmworks. The video features Lynxxx serenading the pretty lady who is his love interest.

Seantizzle reveals artwork for his upcoming album, Moving Forward

Nigerian singer, Seantizzle has been silent for a while but as he turned 27 yesterday, the Sho lee singer took the opportunity to share snippets of his upcoming project to fans.

Seantizzle shared what will be the cover of his upcoming sophomore album, Moving Forward.

His first studio album, The Journey was released in April 2014 and Seantizzle has followed on several singles over the last two years.

The new album is set to be released before the year runs out.

Omoni Oboli lashes out at writer who criticises her movie

In what is starting to look like a bout between film makers and film critics in Nigeria, Wives on Strike actress and producer, Omoni Oboli has also taken time to respond to a negative review of her movies.

The review was part of a year-end list of Top 10 worst films in 2016 and the writer referred to Omoni Oboli’s movie Wives on Strike as “a huge let down”.

Omoni took her Instagram to share her thoughts on the review and made it known that she is “an AMAZING writer” owing to the success of her movies locally and internationally.

