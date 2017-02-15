Entertainment Roundup: Cobhams releases new music video; Nollywood actor, Ime Bishop attacked | More stories

Here are all the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing on today’s Entertainment Roundup.

Cobhams releases the visuals to his new track – Empty

Just last week, Nigerian music producer and now artiste, Cobhams Asuquo released the first single, Empty off his debut album.

On Tuesday, he released the exceptional visuals to the song and it’s so beautiful you can tell Cobhams put extra work into it.

Directed by Paul Gambit, the video features Cobhams Asuquo’s wife, Ojuola in a cameo appearance.

The album For You is set to be released on 12 March.

Watch the video here:

Big Brother Naija evicted housemate lands ambassadorship deal with Payporte

First evicted housemate from the Big Brother Naija house, Soma has landed his first major deal as a fashion ambassador for online store, Payporte.

Soma will join the likes of Noble Igwe and former Big Brother contestant, Tayo Faniran in modelling for Payporte.

The MD/CEO of Payporte Global System said at the signing of the deal, “As an online store, with special interest in the young and youth demography, we always look out for young people with unique talents and potentials, and that is what we saw in him.”

Soma was evicted alongside Miyonse two weeks ago and since their return to Nigeria, both old housemates have gone around pushing their personal brands.

Wait for it! Ed Sheeran has a new song coming

Ed Sheeran’s upcoming album, Divide is due for release on the 3rd of March but he has teased fans with two singles from the album already.

Now he’s announced via his Twitter handle that another single will be released this Friday.

New song coming friday, look out for it — Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) February 14, 2017

Here’s the album tracklist, we have Shape of You and Castle on the Hill already, which do you think is next?

Nollywood actor, Ime Bishop robbed in Warri

Gunmen attacked Nollywood comic actor, Ime Bishop Umoh popularly known as Okon in Warri while he was heading to a show.

His wife, Idara revealed this via her Instagram where she shared a verbatim account of everything her husband told her over a phone call right after the robbery incident.

He said he could no longer make it to the event he purposed to attend as he had been robbed of all his gadgets and money while the robbers threatened to kill him.

In the post, Idara claims the gunmen have said they will return the stolen valuables if the victims pay them and keep the matter away from the police.

