Entertainment Roundup: Comedian Gordons apologises for calling 2face an illiterate, Police officer threatens to shoot African China | More stories

Here are the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing on today’s Entertainment Roundup.

Comedian Gordons calls 2face an illiterate, then apologises

- Advertisement -



In an interview shared by Goldmyne TV on Tuesday, Nigerian comedian Gordons reacted to 2face’s involvement in the #IStandWithNigeria protest march.

The comedian said he was disappointed in 2face for trying to fight the government with “a tool he’s not used to“. He went on to call him “the only illiterate who can sing correctly in music“.

Gordons later took to Instagram to inform fans that he did not intend to insult 2face of his family and “had just did an SMS of an apology to 2face“.

Following backlash from 2Face's fans, comedian Gordons apologises for calling him an illiterate. (See previous post) A video posted by YNaija (@ynaija) on Feb 7, 2017 at 2:00pm PST

African China shares video of police officer threatening to shoot him

Nigerian musician, African China shared a disturbing video via Instagram on Tuesday.

A police officer pointed a gun at him after preventing from leaving the location of a music video shoot in the Ajegunle area of Lagos.

See video:

Nigeria see the kind of police men this Government put on our police station's to serve dis nation…. After shooting @soundsultan music video in Aj I was about leaving after given money to Area boy's. Dis stupid police man jump in front of my car and threatened to shoot me. Naija make una see oh. Him beg me to Delete d video but I told him I will post it. @wazobiatvng @opetodolapo @aleeygiwa A video posted by African China (@realafricanchina) on Feb 7, 2017 at 6:33am PST

Big Brother Naija’s evicted housemates return to Nigeria

Big Brother Naija housemates, Soma and Miyonse have returned to Nigeria barely 2 days after their eviction from the house.

Both housemates are the first to leave the Big Brother house two weeks into the show.

Soma and Miyonse have visited radio stations and other media houses detailing their experiences in the house.

Phyno drops two new videos within 24 hours

Award winning rapper, Phyno has served fans with a double dose of his magic this 2017 with the release of two fresh videos for the tracks, Financial Woman and Mistakes.

The video for Financial Woman was shot by Clarence Peters features Psquare and actress, Beverly Naya while Mistakes was shot by Patrick Elis.

Watch:

Chrissy Teigen escapes injuries after hit and run accident

Chrissy Teigen has been reported to have escaped a hit and run accident with absolutely no injuries.

The accident happened in Hollywood at about 7.30 on Tuesday evening.

The supermodel who is married to singer John Legend was the driver of the vehicle that got hit. Police have arrested an unnamed suspect.

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments