Entertainment Roundup: Davido gives up on international collaborations, Wizkid’s leaked track causes a bit of a stir | More stories

Catch up on some of yesterday’s top entertainment stories and the few others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing this morning.

￼

SONY music takes action on Wizkid’s leaked track ‘Hush up the Silence’

The International Federation of Phonographic Industry (IFPI), a trade association in the US which Sony Music belongs to has called on Nigerian sites to assist on taking down Wizkid’s new track with Drake, Hush Up the silence. The song leaked online over the weekend and was available for download on most major music sites.

As reported by TheNetNG, Wizkid’s handlers at the international record company are not happy about the situation as the song is supposed to be on his forthcoming album.

Wizkid’s manager, Mr Sunday Are who also expressed displeasure is sure that the leak did not happen on his organisation’s part here in Nigeria.

Davido to ditch international collaborations and more we learnt from his Snapchat

Without necessarily granting a press interview, Davido has revealed pieces of information that make up for news to his Snapchat followers and essentially, the rest of us.

The Gbagbe Oshi singer has made it known that he has three new singles coming up this 2017. One of the tracks was produced by Tekno and another titled ‘Pere’ features American duo, Rae Sremmurd and rapper, Young Thug.

Although he has this international collaborative track coming up, Davido seems to be done with the foreign hookups as the snap below suggests.

The DMW boss also raised speculations that his relationship with his manager,Kamal Ajiboye may have gone sour as he declares that he will manage himself this 2017.

First set of artistes to perform at One Africa Music Fest unveiled

The One Africa Music Fest is set to hold its first London edition this 2017 and organisers have unveiled two of the artistes who will be performing at the event.

On Tuesday, Tekno and Psquare were revealed as some of the artistes on lineup for the third edition of the international concert which will hold in May at the SSE Arena in Wembley.

Previous editions held in Houston and in New York in 2016.

Lindsay Lohan may have converted to Islam, fans speculate

Mean Girls actress, Lindsay Lohan gave fans something to wonder about when she wiped her Instagram account clean of all photos and changed her bio to ‘Alaikum salam’ – the Arabic expression for ‘Peace be unto you’.

It’s not the first time, Lohan has been connected with the religion. She was photographed in 2015 carrying a Koran publicly and on another occasion, wearing a headscarf in Turkey.

Fans have already begun to welcome 30 year old into the Muslim community with messages such as “Alhamdulilah, God has shown her the path to follow“. They say she’s going through a phase of cleaning and renewal.

Comments