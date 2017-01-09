Entertainment Roundup: All the winners and highlights from the 74th Golden Globes , Ed Sheeran makes comeback with two new tracks | More stories

Here are the top stories that made news over the weekend and others that unraveled while you slept through Sunday night and are still buzzing this morning.

The Golden Globe Awards 2017: all the winners and highlights

The 74th Golden Globes held last night at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles and as expected, it was star-studded. The only thing that maybe wasn’t expected was Brad Pitt’s surprise appearance on stage to present Moonlight, the winner for Best Drama Motion Picture, a film he co-produced. Last night’s outing was Pitt’s second public appearance since the crash of Brangelina.

One of the biggest winners of the night was romance/drama film, La La Land. The movie clutched for itself seven Golden Globes including Best Actor in a Musical or Comedy (Ryan Gosling), Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy Motion Picture (Emma Stone), Best Musical or Comedy Motion Picture and Best Director of a Motion Picture (Damien Chazelle).

Viola Davis who recently got a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame made another win as Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for the movie, Fences which she co-starred alongside Denzel Washington.

Shockingly, newly released biographical film lost out at the awards last night. Pharrell Williams was nominated for Best Original Score but lost to Justin Hurwitz (La La Land).

Ed Sheeran makes comeback with two new tracks

After taking a year off music and social media, Grammy award-winning singer, Ed Sheeran returned to the music scene with two new tracks, Castle on The Hill and Shape of You.

Both tracks are from his upcoming album, Divide following the mathematical trend of his previous albums, Plus and Multiply.

He also shared posts on all his social media including Twitter, Instagram and Snapchat, where he shared a snippet of the song through a filter lens.

Funke Akindele and husband, JJC Skillz launch record label

Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele and her husband, JJC Skillz have launched their own record label, Scene One Records.

The couple made the announcement at their housewarming held recently.

They unveiled four upcoming artistes already signed to the label, including former Darey Art Alade protege, Mo Eazy.

Funke Akindele said at the event, “When I met JJC, I loved his talent so much, so, I told him why don’t we have a record label. I don’t know anything about music. My husband is a good producer and singer. We went out to look for fresh talent and here we are today”.

Ailing Nollywood actor, Prince James Uche ejected from hospital

Nollywood actor, Prince James Uche who has been hospitalised for months has been ejected from the hospital for failure to meet up with bills.

The actor’s son shared a touching video on Instagram calling on well-meaning Nigerians to come to his father’s aid as they packed up to leave the hospital ward.

Drake is “completely falling” for J.Lo, insiders say

Jennifer Lopez may be “having fun” with her new young lover but Drake is completely falling for the 47 year old.

A source told E! News that Drake had a crush on J.Lo growing up and he’s excited that it’s all coming to life now. “The age gap is not an issue for him, because he digs an older woman. J.Lo has always been into younger men, so it’s a good combo“.

Although the duo have not officially said anything about a relationship, they are having fun with each other and taking things slow.

Harrysong drops new single, Samankwe with visuals to go

The new single features Timaya and comes under Harrysong’s newly floated label, Alterplate.

The video was shot by Adasa Cookey and features appearances by Orezi, Humblesmiths and Solidstar.

Watch here:

Mayorkun shares behind-the-scenes photos from his video shoot

DMW artiste, Mayorkun who recently won Rookie of the Year award at the 2016 Headies has shared some photos from his upcoming video. Although, fans are left to guess what Mayorkun has in store, what we do know is that the new video will feature label boss, Davido.

Mayorkun also revealed via Instagram that he is back in the studios “wrapping up his next singles“. We can tell that 2017 is about to be a big year for the rising star.

