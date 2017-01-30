Entertainment Roundup: Harrysong and Five Star Music contract drama, Azealia Banks comes for Rihanna on social media | More stories

Had a busy weekend and couldn’t keep up with entertainment reports? Here’s a roundup of all the biggest stories in music and movies from over the weekend.

Emma Stone grabs Best Actress award at the Screen Actors Guild awards plus more highlights

- Advertisement -



La La Land actress, Emma Stone has scored another win following her Golden Globes win only few weeks ago.

At the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild awards, Emma walked away with the Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role award. In her acceptance speech, Emma thanked the other actresses nominated in the category including Meryl Streep and Natalie Portman.

She also sent some love to her La La Land co-star, Ryan Gosling, “Ryan, you are the best. That’s just the truth. Nobody can argue that”.

Meanwhile, Denzel Washington picked up his first ever SAG award for Best Actor in a motion picture for his role in Fences. As he received the award, he said, “You know, I am a God-fearing man. I’m supposed to have faith, but I didn’t have faith. God bless you all, all the other actors. I’d say, ‘You know, young boys are going to win, you ain’t going to win.’ So I didn’t even prepare. But I am prepared!”

Other winners of the night are Hidden Figures (Outstanding performance by cast in a motion picture), Viola Davis (Outstanding performance by a female actor in a supporting role), Orange is the new Black (Outstanding performance by an ensemble in a comedy series).

Between Harrysong, Five Star music and all the contract breach drama

The weekend was filled with controversy and dispute between former Five Star music artiste, Harrysong and the music label owned by E-money.

On Friday, the Reggae Blues singer was reportedly picked up by the police to meet with the state’s Assistant Inspector General who was in charge of settling the case between both parties.

The management of Five Star Music cited breach of contract and fraud as offences committed by Harrysong but his own management under his newly-formed record label, Alterplate have debunked the claims adding that Harrysong never approached Five Star to sign him but instead was begged by Kcee “on bended knees to join the company and help save the latter’s dying career”.

According to his management, Harrysong wrote and co-produced all of Kcee’s hit tracks, including Limpopo.

In a comeback statement, Five Star have warned the general public against doing business with Harrysong as he never fulfilled the terms of his contract with the label, one of which included releasing three albums. The label also claimed to have spent a lot of money on the artiste but never got any returns.

Azealia Banks shades Rihanna on social media over US Muslim ban comments

A large percentage of Americans are filled with rage over President Donald Trump’s ban on Muslim immigrants into the US and pop star, Rihanna doesn’t feel any differently, so she took to her Twitter page to share her thoughts.

Disgusted! The news is devastating! America is being ruined right before our eyes! What an immoral pig you have to be to implement such BS!! — Rihanna (@rihanna) January 29, 2017

But Azealia Banks who has over time shown her support for President Trump took it upon herself to question Rihanna’s status as an American and then went ahead to explain why Trump’s policies are acceptable.

#AzealiaBanks comes for #Rihanna after she shares her thoughts on #DonaldTrump 's immigrant ban A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:06am PST

Rihanna has responded in a few cryptic messages on Instagram and Azealia seems to be enjoying the attention she is getting from the pop star, as she has not hesitated to fire back.

the face you make when you a immigrant 🇧🇧 #stayawayfromthechickens #iheartnuggets #saveourhens. A photo posted by badgalriri (@badgalriri) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:18am PST

A video posted by Azealia Banks (@azealiabanks) on Jan 29, 2017 at 10:47am PST

Osita Iheme popularly known as PawPaw sets up his own record label

From comic actor to record label boss, Osita Iheme has now taken his career to the next level with the launch of his own music label, Yung Boss Records.

Just so you know this is no joke, the label already has two artistes, Barr. Max and Charisma signed to it. Barr. Max has, infact, released his first single under the label and he calls it, Congratulations.

MMMG boss, Ubi Franklin survives accident

Ubi Franklin took to Instagram on Sunday night to thank God for surviving what he called a “scary accident”.

Details of the accident are not known.

Oh Lord Thank You. My Hands are shaking🙏🏾 Thank You Father Just survived This scary Accident 10mins Ago. Wow. I was really Deep in my thoughts. Thank God…Definitely A Reality Check #snapback 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 A photo posted by Mr ubifranklintriplemg (@ubifranklintriplemg) on Jan 29, 2017 at 9:06am PST

Dotman drops new video featuring Davido

Fast rising artiste, Dotman who got us all enthralled with his 2016 hit single, Akube is back this new year with another track that already sounds like another success.

The new track titled Escobar features DMW artiste, Davido and is already getting talkability among fans.

Dotman got the chance to perform the song at Big Brother Naija’s live show in South Africa on Sunday night.

Watch the video here:

Follow @ynaija on Twitter - Advertisement -



Comments