Entertainment Roundup: Funke Akindele, Yemi Alade nominated for Kid’s Choice Awards, Beyonce to perform at Grammys | More stories

Beyonce to perform at the 2017 Grammys

Barely a day after announcing that she is pregnant with twins, more Beyonce news has it that she will be performing live at the 2017 Grammy Awards this month.

For those who were worried about her pregnancy preventing her from performing, be rest assured Queen Bey will be swinging her bump on the Grammy stage.

With nine nominations in four different genres which is the most for any artiste this year, Beyonce will be doing the world a lot of good with her stage outing.

Reports have it that she was spotted in a secret location with her dancers and other crew members, rehearsing for the event.

The Grammys will hold on February 12 at the Staples Center, Los Angeles.

Funke Akindele, Yemi Alade, Lupita N’yongo nominated for Favourite African Star at the 2017 Kids Choice Awards

The Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards are close and the nomination list has just been released.

Leading with nine nominations is Justin Timberlake in the Favourite Male Singer, Favourite Song (Can’t Stop the Feeling) and Favourite Music Video categories among others. Kevin Hart follows with six nominations.

What’s more exciting is the Favourite African Star category that has some of our very own nominated. Funke Akindele and Yemi Alade are the two Nigerians who made it to the list. Others are Trevor Noah, Lupita N’yongo, Pearl Thusi and Wayde van Niekerk.

The KCAs will hold on March 11 in Los Angeles and will be hosted by WWE Superstar, John Cena.

Harrysong apologises to Kcee, deletes Alterplate music from his social media pages

After days of backs and forths and police intervention, Harrysong has finally given in to the wish of his former label, Five Star Music.

The Reggae Blues singer said, “I want to say thank you to my five star family, especially Kcee,’ I want to say I’m sorry Kcee, I am sorry to Five Star for most of those words said in anger. I miss my family. You don’t expect me to fight with my family forever.”

Following this public statement, Harrysong has edited his Instagram bio to include Five Star Music with his own label and has deleted his own Alterplate label.

Nicki Minaj’s home burgled, about $200,000 worth of property stolen

Nicki Minaj’s Beverly Hills home was reportedly burgled while she was out of town. Although the incident took place last week, Nicki’s team didn’t alert the police until early this week.

According to the police, the burglary was successful. The burglars made away with jewelry and other items worth up to $200,000.

It is unclear how the suspects made entry into the 11,500 square foot home but there are signs that they forced their way in.

Police say there are no suspects for now, though close sources insist the attack was personal as photo frames, furniture and some of Nicki’s clothes were destroyed.

Nicki Minaj is yet to make any public statement.

