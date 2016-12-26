Entertainment Roundup: George Michael dies at age 53, One Lagos Fiesta holds simultaneously in five locations | More stories

Here are the top entertainment stories that made headlines over the weekend and others that unraveled while you slept last night – from Nigeria and the rest of the world.

English singer, George Michael passes on at 53

Pop singer and songwriter, George Michael has died “peacefully at his home” in Goring-on-Thames, England on Christmas Day at age 53.

His family made the announcement in a statement released by the Thames River police yesterday. “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period. The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Although no official statement has been made regarding the cause of Michael’s death, his manager, Michael Lippman says he died of heart failure.

Real name, Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou, George Michael’s career spanned for almost four decades starting out as half of the pop band, Wham in 1981. After the group split up in 1986, Michael went on to have successful solo career and sold more than 100million albums in his career.

His former co-band member, Andrew Ridgeley, Sir Elton John, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan are some of the personalities who have paid tribute to George Michael.

One Lagos Fiesta kicks off in five locations

The first day of the 8-day end-of-year event organised by the Lagos state government kicked off yesterday in all five locations simultaneously.

This year’s festival featured veteran musicians, Salawa Abeni, Adewale Ayuba, Alariwo and new age artistes, Sugarboy, Phyno, Aramide at the opening shows yesterday.

Lagos state governor, Akinwunmi Ambode was present at the Agege stadium where Phyno, MI, Reminisce and Salawa Abeni performed.

Other venues are the Epe Recreation Centre, Bar Beach, Ikorodu Town Hall and Badagry stadium. One Lagos Fiesta will run through till 31 December with various artistes lined up to thrill Lagosians.

Chidinma releases video for single “For You”

Few hours before Christmas, Chidinma dropped her latest effort for her fans to complete their holiday celebration.

The Christmas-themed visual was shot in Lagos by Rasean. Watch here:

Tiwa Savage and Tolu collaborate for Christmas duet

Alyhills records artiste and Project Fame season 3 runner up, Tolu has released his version of the Christmas classic, Silent Night and he features Tiwa Savage.

Watch it here:

