Entertainment Roundup: All the highlights from the 2017 Oscars, Remy Ma slaughters Nicki Minaj in diss track | More stories

Here are the top stories from over the weekend and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing this morning, especially the Oscars.

Oscars 2017: Winners, top moments, speeches and some fashion

The 89th Academy Awards just held at the Dolby Theatre, Los Angeles.

The show kicked off with Justin Timberlake performing his award-winning track ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling’ then moved on to Bill Withers’ ‘Lovely Day’ and he got stars like Halle Berry and Nicole Kidman dancing.

Show host, Jimmy Kimmel took over with an opening monologue that got the audience laughing. He took some political shots at Donald Trump and made references to Meryl Streep who Trump attacked after her speech at the Golden Globes in January.

Kimmel said, “We are here tonight to honor great actors but we’re also here to honor the actors who seem great but actually really aren’t…Everybody join me in giving Meryl Streep a totally undeserved round of applause, will you? Nice dress by the way. Is that an Ivanka?”

Moving on to the winners, it was a night of many firsts as Emma Stone and Viola Davis picked up their first Oscars. Davis won an Oscar in the Best Supporting Actress category for her role in the movie ‘Fences’ making her the first African-American to win an Oscar, an Emmy and a Tony – all for acting. She gave an emotional speech and dedicated her win to her husband and child, then thanked co-star Denzel Washington and the graveyard.

Best Supporting Actor was won by Ali Masherlala for the movie ‘Moonlight’ which also won the Best Picture award. Emma Stone won Best Actress while Casey Affleck won Best Actor

Romantic musical, La La Land won Best Cinematography, Best Original Music Score, Best Song, Best Production Design and Best Director went to Damien Chazelle. See full list of winners.

And some of our best red carpet looks:

Remy Ma slaughters Nicki Minaj in diss track

The age-long beef between female rappers, Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma was resurrected after rapper, Gucci Mane released a new track, ‘Make Love‘ where he featured Nicki Minaj. On Nicki’s verse, she dropped lines that were apparently directed at Remy Ma:

One platinum plaque, album flopped, bitch where? / You see, silly rabbit, to be the queen of rap / You gotta sell records, you gotta get plaques

Everyone immediately knew these lines were Nicki’s clapback for shots Remy had thrown at her in December 2016 when she was featured on Phresher’s ‘Wait A Minute (remix)‘. Nicki waited two months to fire back.

But Remy Ma is not the type to tolerate any form of chill so in less than 24 hours after the Gucci Mane track got out, she released a 7-minute diss track, Shether. The track came with a cover art that has Nicki’s pink Barbie personae ripped apart with blood flowing and a plastered smile still on her face.

The internet went nuts with RIP messages going out to Nicki Minaj and pressure on her to respond. We’re not sure what Nicki Minaj has coming but Shether has been described as one of the most savage diss tracks of all time.

And the beef has expanded as Apple music also jumped on the bandwagon by sharing this tweet:

Nicki Minaj owns shares in Tidal, one of Apple’s biggest competitor so it thought to join in the shade.

If you haven’t listened to Shether though, see below:

Jaywon releases video for ‘Another Level’ featuring Mr Eazi

Three months after the track hit the airwaves, Jaywon has released the video to his single ‘Another Level’.

The song features Mr Eazi and the video was directed by Lucas Reid.

Watch here: