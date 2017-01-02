Entertainment Roundup: Hollywood sign altered to read ‘Hollyweed’, Is Tekno leaving MMMG? | More stories

Here are the top entertainment stories that made news over the weekend and others that unraveled while you slept – and are buzzing this Monday morning.

Hollywood sign vandalised and altered to read “Hollyweed”

Security cameras have shown a man dressed in black lurking in the sign at about 3am on New Year’s Day and throwing some piece of fabric over the last two O letters in the famous Hollywood sign in Los Angeles.

One of the fabrics was decorated with a heart and the other with a peace sign.

This is the second time the sign will be altered to read Hollyweed, the first of such prank happening also on New Years Day in 1976.

Tekno thanks Upfront and Personal boss for buying into his label

On New Years Day, Tekno shared a thank you video via his Instagram page that has got everyone a bit confused.

In the video, he thanked popular music promoter and organiser of One Africa Music Fest, Paul O of Upfront and Personal for buying 50 percent shares in his record label company. We know for sure that the label mentioned here is not MMMG as label boss, Ubi Franklin is yet to share the video or acknowledge Tekno’s statement.

So will 2017 mark the end of Tekno and MMMG? We can only wait to find out.

Patoranking drops video for “God over Everything” on 1 January

Award-winning reggae act, Patoranking has kicked off the new year with the video for the title track of his 2016 album, God over Everything.

The music video was shot by prolific director, Sesan in a location out of Nigeria. Some of the scenes were shot atop a hill with Patoranking flanked by a choir while the others were shot in church with the same choir singing and waving along.

Yemi Alade gets an invite to attend the 2017 Grammy Awards

Coming just one day after she won the Best Female Artiste award at the Soundcity MVP Awards, Yemi Alade has taken another step closer to greatness as she has been invited to attend the 59th annual edition of the Grammys.

She shared a photo of the invite via her social media pages on Saturday.

The 2017 Grammys will hold on 12 February at the Staples Centre, Los Angeles.

