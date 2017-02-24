Entertainment Roundup: Jidenna’s Bambi video is nothing short of epic, Tonto Dikeh admits that her marriage was based on lies and deceit | More stories

Here are the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing on today’s Entertainment Roundup.

Tonto Dikeh admits that her marriage was based on “gross lies, deceit and scam”

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh is going all out on her Instagram this morning.

Tonto whose marriage to Olakunle Churchill has been embroiled in crisis for months now, replied to a fan who left a comment on her Instagram post hours ago.

In her response to the comment, Tonto Dikeh revealed that she’s had to treat so many STDs and the marriage was based on “gross lies/deceit, scam and many more darkness“.

Beyonce will not be performing at this year’s Coachella

Highly-anticipated music festival, Coachella has announced via its social media pages that Beyonce will not be performing at this year’s event.

This, as you already suspect, is as a result of her pregnancy. The message on the Coachella Facebook page partly reads, “Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival…”

But there’s good news! The multiple Grammy-award winning star will headline 2018 Coachella.

At the time of the announcement of her pregnancy, many had feared she would not be able to participate in the Coachella festival but now it has been confirmed.

Organisers of the festival are yet to announce who will be replacing Beyonce as headline artiste.

Jidenna’s ‘Bambi’ video is nothing short of epic

The Nigerian-American rapper/singer recently released his debut album, The Chief and now has put out the video to one of the most remarkable songs on the album, Bambi.

In the video, Jidenna is seen running to his lover’s church wedding to make a final plea, he arrives disheveled but still loses out as she walks away with her new husband.

Watch the video here:

Kanye West to launch make-up line

There’s no stopping Kanye! First it was Yeezy, now it’s Donda.

Still confused? Well, the news is that rapper and businessman, Kanye West has filed an application to launch DONDA beauty products named after his mother who passed in 2007.

In 2016, Kanye tweeted the above chart explaining the areas of influence Donda would explore in the future.

The cosmetics line will feature products like perfumes, makeup, lotions and more.

