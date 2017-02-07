Entertainment Roundup: Kanye West deletes all Trump tweets, Funke Adesiyan blasts politicians for selling a “two-faced tyrant” to Nigerians | More stories

Here are the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing on today’s Entertainment Roundup.

Kanye West may have withdrawn his support for Trump, deletes all Trump tweets

Just as everyone else who is displeased about US president, Donald Trump’s performance in the first two weeks of his reign, Kanye West is no less unhappy too.

The rapper who pledged his support for Trump during and after the US has swept his Twitter account clean of all tweets relating to President Trump.

TMZ reports that “The “Muslim ban” and other actions were the catalyst for his decision.”

Recall that after meeting with Trump in December, Kanye tweeted that they discussed multicultural issues including bullying and violence in Chicago.

5 year old Blue Ivy Carter is launching a beauty line

It’s no surprise that Beyonce and her husband, Jay-Z are already showing their 5 year old daughter, Blue Ivy how to run the world.

Beyonce’s company will soon launch a line of beauty products in Blue Ivy’s name.

Reports have it that the Carters applied with the United States Patent and Trademark Office to trademark Blue Ivy Carter’s name. The name will be used on everything from fragrances to clothing, hair and makeup and entertainment services.

This comes only few days after Beyonce announced that they are expecting a set of twins.

Ibrahim Chatta welcomes son

Nollywood actor, Ibrahim Chatta and his wife have welcomed a baby boy.

The actor who got married in October 2016 took to his Instagram to share a photo announcing the arrival of the new born.

AlhamduliLlah.. It's a boy A photo posted by Ibrahim Chatta (@ibrahim_chatta) on Feb 6, 2017 at 5:38am PST

Funke Adesiyan blames politicians for selling Buhari to Nigerians

Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan has put the lot of Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Adams Oshiomole, Wole Soyinka and others on full blast for selling “bad product” Buhari to “gullible Nigerians.

She took to her Instagram on Monday to decry the situation in the country.

Her comments came on the heels of the #IStandWithNigeria protest march held in some parts of the country yesterday.

