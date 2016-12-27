Entertainment Roundup: Kiss Daniel attacked at Calabar Christmas Village, Durella survives car accident | More stories

Here are the top stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing on today’s Entertainment Roundup.

Kiss Daniel robbed at Calabar Christmas Village

Robbers invaded the Calabar Christmas Village at about midnight today while Kiss Daniel was on stage performing his popular track Mama.

They threw bottles and other objects at the singer while on stage and according to a victim’s account, the robbers attacked Kiss Daniel and took his clothes while shooting sporadically.

Despite being rushed off the stage by security operatives, the robbers were able to dispossess Kiss Daniel of some valuables.

Attendees have expressed shock at the incident describing it as a first since the Christmas celebrations kicked off.

Nollywood actress, Chacha Eke Faani welcomes baby girl

Chacha Eke Faani and her husband, Austin received the best Christmas gift as their second child arrived on 25 December.

Austin Faani took to Instagram to share his joy and the name of the new born.

Chacha Eke Faani is popular for her role in the Nollywood movie The End is Near while her husband, Austin is also a filmmaker. The two got married in 2013.

Durella involved in ghastly accident on Christmas Day

Nigerian singer and rapper, Durella and his friend were involved in an accident that left their car badly damaged.

The Wiskolowiska singer who has been off the music scene for a few years was on his way to Ibadan for a show.

His friend shared a photo of the damaged car on Instagram while also thanking God for survival and a successful show.

OAP Freeze cancels negative prophecies made about Funke Akindele

Following the 2017 prophecies uttered by a certain Pastor Faleyimu predicting that actress Funke Akindele will die barren if she does not make special prayers, Cool FM OAP Freeze has taken to Instagram to reverse the negative prophecies.

Funke Akindele is yet to publicly react to any of both prophecies.

