Entertainment Roundup: Kelly Rowland hops on Korede Bello’s ‘Do like that’ remix, Jay Z is the first rapper to join the Songwriters Hall of Fame | More stories

Here are all the top entertainment stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Korede Bello features Kelly Rowland on the remix of ‘Do like that’

While we anticipate his debut album, Korede Bello thought to give us a reminder that he’s really on to big things.

The Mavins Records artiste has featured American superstar singer, Kelly Rowland on the remix of his 2016 hit track ‘Do Like That’.

Listen here:

Jay Z becomes first rapper to be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame

The Carters have another reason to celebrate as Shawn ‘Jay Z’ Carter has been named as one of the 2017 inductees of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The announcement was made on Wednesday by guitarist, Nile Rodgers on CBS This Morning. Rodgers said Jay Z has changed the way we listen to music and the way we have fun. He said the 21-time Grammy winner is “in a space where, even though he’s had more pop albums than anyone else, he did it through rap”

Jay Z is said to be over the moon since the announcement of his induction.

Other members of the 2017 class of inductees include Max Martin, Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Motown founder Berry Gordy, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis, and three members of Chicago.

The 48th induction ceremony is set to hold in June 2017 in Manhattan.

There’s a petition to stop NBC from airing Big Brother Naija

A non-governmental organization, CitizenGO has put out an online petition to stop the airing of reality TV show, Big Brother Naija to the Nigerian public.

Signing kicked off on 20 February and the petition has already gained over 3,000 signatures out of the 5,000 it needs .

The petition which claims Big Brother is a corruption of reality TV shows has been sent to the NBC.

Tonto Dikeh’s husband signs Praiz on as an ambassador for his charity foundation

Big Church Foundation is the name of the not-for-profit organisation owned by Tonto Dikeh’s estranged husband, Olakunle Churchill.

On Wednesday, the foundation unveiled X3M artiste, Praiz Adejo as its ambassador for the 2017 project year.

Churchill said the organisation was in need of “an ambassador to spearhead the agricultural and mining project that targets youths in the country“.

Praiz also expressed his appreciation for the opportunity to help the less privileged through Big Church Foundation.

Mariah Carey congratulates ex-husband Nick Cannon as he welcomes baby boy

There’s no bad blood between Mariah Carey and her ex, Nick Cannon as the star singer has reportedly sent congratulatory messages to Cannon on the birth of his son, Golden.

Cannon announced the birth of his baby with ex-girlfriend Brittany Bell via Instagram on Wednesday and sources say Mariah who had been aware of the baby for a while now has congratulated him, adding that, “They are on fine terms and continue to be good parents for their children.”

Baby Golden is Cannon’s third child as he and Mariah have a set of twins – Moroccan and Monroe – together. Cannon and Carey were married for 6 years before they split up in 2014.

Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden "Sagon" Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened A post shared by LORD NCREDIBLE ALMIGHTY 🕉IkeT🆙 (@nickcannon) on Feb 22, 2017 at 10:22am PST

Follow @ynaija on Twitter

Comments