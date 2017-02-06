Entertainment Roundup: Lady Gaga performs at the 2017 Super Bowl halftime show, Soma and Miyonse evicted from #BBNaija | More stories

Here’s almost everything you missed on the entertainment scene over the weekend. We also bring you the stories that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Lady Gaga outdid herself at the 2017 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Lady Gaga had said in promotional behind-the-scene video for the Halftime Show that she had been practising for the performance since she was 4. Last night, she went beyond proving herself with a never-before-seen performance.

Starting off from the top of the NRG stadium where the event held, Lady Gaga gave a rendition of “God Bless America” and “This Land is Your Land“. She later jumped off the top of the stadium and landed on a platform above the audience. Gaga went to perform some of her biggest hits “Poker Face” and “Just Dance“.

Softening the mood, Gaga sat at her piano to perform her new song “A million reasons”. After a change of outfit and more music, Lady Gaga closed the show by dropping the mic and jumping off the stage while she caught the ball mid-air.

Last year’s halftime show had Coldplay, Beyonce and Bruno Mars in performance and was hugely praised. It looks though like Lady Gaga has brilliantly outperformed Queen Bey.

Soma and Miyonse are the first housemates to get evicted from Big Brother Naija 2017

The first eviction show in this season of TV reality show, Big Brother Naija took place last night.

Viewers said goodbye to two of the popular favourites in the house, Soma and Miyonse as Efe who had also been nominated was asked to return to continue the game.

Miyonse had received eight nominations last Monday but was certain he would not leave the house anytime soon as he was providing the perfect entertainment to viewers.

Another nomination show will hold today in the Diary Room sessions with Big Brother.

Burna Boy shares photos of himself and Drake

We know Drake is in London for his The Boy meets World tour and Burna Boy is also in the capital city for his club tour.

So apparently Burna attended one of Drake’s shows and got a photo with the One Dance singer.

We do not know if it’s going to end at just a photo or a collaboration is in the works. We’re itching to find out.

