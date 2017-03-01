Entertainment Roundup: Mavin Records welcomes three new acts, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split | More stories

Catch up on all the entertainment stories you missed yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today.

Mavin Records welcomes three new acts

Label boss, Don Jazzy made the announcements via his Instagram page on Tuesday.

Rapper Poe, The Voice contestants DNA and alternative music act, Johnny Drille are the new acts on the record label.

They were each introduced with unique video clips leaving fans with so much to anticipate.

Timi Dakolo’s yard people join him in ‘Medicine’ video

Weeks after releasing his new single ‘Medicine’, Timi Dakolo has put out visuals that perfectly capture the song.

Joined in the video by his famous Yard People – his wife and three kids – Timi is the dad who tries to keep the home together while his wife is away for the weekend.

Does he succeed in reining in his adventurous children? Watch the video here:

Banky W shares testimony after his Lekki home was caught in fire

Singer Banky W took to Instagram to thank God for his life after his home was caught in a fire from a faulty air conditioner.

According to his testimony, he found out about the fire at about 6am Tuesday and had to escape with his dog, Duke through the balcony on the top floor.

The only casualties reported from the fire are some of his portraits, award plaques and small electronics

Banky W also thanked workers and neighbours who helped in putting out the fire and cleaning afterwards.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split up after almost a year of dating

The couple last seen together and happy at the post-Oscars parties have put out a statement confirming the end of their relationship.

Katy and Orlando’s reps sent a statement to the press that reads in part, “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

The couple hit off their relationship at the 2016 Golden Globes and spent so much time together through the months that followed. The couple had even hinted at marriage and kids at some point.

But according to Mirror UK, Orlando told friends sometime after Halloween that he wasn’t ready to get married and have babies. Another insider said Katy also had issues relating to a difference in their life paths.

Orlando has a five year old son with ex-wife, Miranda Kerr.

Olamide drops new video

Rapper Olamide has released the video for “Letter to Milli”, one of the tracks on his 2016 album, The Glory.

Directed by Moe Musa, this video shot in a location outside Nigeria, is the second from the album.

Watch here:

Lady Gaga to replace Beyonce at Coachella 2017

Its been confirmed that Gaga will be performing on two Saturdays at this year’s Coachella after she shared a photo of the adjusted artiste lineup for the show with the caption “Let’s party in the desert”.

Recall that Beyonce pulled out of the festival where she was supposed to be headliner artiste owing to doctors’ advice to keep a less rigorous schedule in her pregnancy.

We also noticed that Nigerian legend, King Sunny Ade who was scheduled to perform at the festival is not on the adjusted lineup. Does this have something to do with Beyonce? Surely not but we’re still wondering why his name got deleted.